A Freeland man's family believes he may have died of the cold inside his home.
According to his niece, Arnoul Jaros's body was found at a home in the 9000 block of Mulberry on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Police have not yet commented to TV5 on the investigation, but Jaros's family said they expect to receive the autopsy reports on Monday.
Consumers Energy confirmed that the company had cut off natural gas to the home in May 2019, and the electricity was shut off in July 2019, because the bills were not getting paid.
The balance was later paid in July. However, Consumers Energy said it did not receive a request to restore the utilities, nor did it receive a payment for the restoration fee.
Consumers Energy said instructions to restore service appear on all customer shut-off notices.
“We are currently working with local law enforcement officials to understand more about the situation and are reviewing this person’s account records,” the company wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to this person’s friends and loved ones.”
If you or a loved one is having trouble paying energy bills, you’re asked to call 211, which helps provide a various amount of resources.
