A Fremont Township man is dead after he tried to reconnect his power, the sheriff's office said.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received the call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22.
Deputies said the man was climbing a metal ladder placed against a power pole to reach some electrical equipment.
The 54-year-old man fell about 40 feet from the ladder.
Deputies discovered the man’s power was shut off, but it’s unclear why.
