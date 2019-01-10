A freeway in southeastern Michigan just north of the state line with Ohio has been closed after a truck hauling human waste rolled over and spilled its contents along the roadway.
The crash happened about 9:40 a.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 75 near Monroe County's Erie Township.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Michigan State Police Sgt. Rod Goss said the spill initially was "reported as tar, then it was reported as human waste."
Crews have been called in to clean up the mess.
One of the freeway's three lanes had been reopened by noon.
