Saginaw Police responded to the 400 Block of 10th Street for a report of a shooting at approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 10.
Police say an 18-year-old female was shot in the torso area.
Officers were able to locate several witnesses and a 29-year-old female that was taken into custody and questioned by Saginaw Police Detectives.
According to police, the 18-year-old died at the hospital on Saturday, July 11 at approximately 3 a.m.
The case is now being forwarded to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review of any potential criminal charges.
Police said this is the 10th homicide in Saginaw this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.