There will be no school for students and staff at Handy Middle School in Bay City on Friday, May 17.

The pool flooded the school's tunnel and caused mechanical issues, the school posted on Facebook on Thursday.

Students were sent out of the building the last 55 minutes of the day on Thursday due to power concerns.

