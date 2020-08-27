The lights should be bright tonight, but they will remain dark this fall.
Tonight would have been opening night for the high school football season and the start of TV5’s Friday Night Lights, but the governing body of high school sports pulled the plug on the fall season in hopes of playing in the spring.
New Lorthrop has been one of the TV5 viewing power-house schools this century.
The hornets have won two state titles – the first in 2006 and the last one in 2018.
The seniors are disappointed that they will not have a chance to add to the program’s legacy this fall.
“Just disappointing,” said Cam Orr. “Just going through practice the first week and everything and getting that work in and then doing everything we can to have a season and it never happens.”
“I feel for those seniors especially” said coach Clint Galvas. “They busted their butts since June when we were allowed to practice. They have done everything that was asked of them and did all the little things right for that opportunity to play this fall. Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case.”
Galvas says if there is a change of mind, his team is ready to play this fall, but for right now, he is focused on getting the hornets ready for a run in the spring.
Over in Ithaca, the football team would’ve kicked off the season tonight against Hudson. It would have been a matchup featuring the two schools with the longest consecutive game winning streaks in Michigan high school football history.
Hudson won 72 games in a row from 1968 to 1975 and Ithaca earned 68 straight victories from 2010 to 2014.
“It’s tough because, you know, senior season you want to get out and show what you can do and you just don’t get the opportunity right now, so it’s really hard,” said Ithaca senior Brady Hessbrook.
“They don’t understand what they’re missing,” said Terry Hessbrook, Ithaca’s head coach. “They’re young. They’re 16, 17, 18 years old, those kids. We know because we’re adults and we know it’s one of the best times in your lives. You’re missing out on memories that’ll last you forever. I still remember my senior year.”
The MHSAA is allowing schools to have 16 full team practice days from now until the end of October.
Ithaca will use a few of those up next week as they continue to prepare for the spring season.
