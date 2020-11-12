Don't tell Michigan Lottery players that Friday the 13th is an unlucky day.
The Mega Millions game has been particularly lucky for Lottery players on Friday the 13th. Since 2003, Lottery players have won more than $176 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings.
Four Michigan Lottery players hit Mega Millions jackpots on the supposedly unluckiest of days. The most recent winner, Kevin Blake, of Waterford, split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.
Blake chose to receive the $21 million jackpot as a one-time lump sum of about $13.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. After tax withholdings, he received about $9.3 million.
In addition to the jackpot prizes, 32 lucky Mega Millions players have won prizes ranging from $10,000 up to $1 million on Friday the 13th.
Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening. Each Mega Millions play is $2.
