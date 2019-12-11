Friday the 13th is known as an unlucky day, but that hasn't been the case for some Michigan Lottery players.
Michigan Lottery said players have won more than $176 million in jackpots from Friday the 13th drawings since 2003.
On what’s supposed to be the unluckiest day, four Michigan Lottery players have hit Mega Millions jackpots.
The most recent winner was Kevin Blake from Waterford who split a $42 million jackpot with a Rhode Island player on Oct. 13, 2017.
Blake took the $21 million jackpot as a one-time lump sum of about $13.1 million, rather than annuity payments for the full amount.
After tax withholdings, he went home with about $9.3 million.
This Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is at $340 million.
Tickets can be purchased online and at retail locations until 10:45 p.m. on Friday.
