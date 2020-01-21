WNEM-TV has revised this article based on new information that came to light after this story was originally published by WNEM. Kendra Davis is a friend, and not a cousin, of the young woman who was killed in a shooting in Saginaw January 19.
Disbelief and heartbreak for a friend of Lakeisha Harris. The 20-year-old was shot and killed this past weekend in Saginaw.
“My brother saw police speeding down Webber but I didn’t know what it was, thought maybe a high speed chase,” Kendra Davis said.
Davis, Lakeisha's friend, soon learned it was a shooting and the victim was Lakeisha.
She was rushed to the hospital where she died.
“She had kids and now they have to grow up without a mother,” Davis said.
She says Lakeisha was a mother to two children, one was born only a few months ago.
Her loss at just 20-years-old, is felt deeply
“She was an outgoing person,” Davis said. “She was sweet. She was about her kids, she took great care of them, she was getting all her stuff together.”
So far, no one has been arrested in this case.
“I just hope they catch who killed her, because we need justice right now,” Davis said.
