Natalie Vangelov is heartbroken that her best friend and cheer sister won't be around to do what she did best, making others smile.

“She was a beautiful bright soul she was super bubbly super positive anywhere she went she could manage to make people laugh,” Vangelov said.

18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon was one of six victims of a shooting early Monday in Flint's Broome Park.

“I believe she was shot in the chest and that's about all I know,” Vangelov said.

The shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. also taking the life of 19-year-old Elvin Hollinger II. Four other victims suffered serious injuries.

“None of this feels real. This whole situation just doesn't make sense to any of us,” Vangelov said.

Friends and family of McMahon struggling to put the pieces together. Vangelov said she wasn't there when the incident happened but was able to say the group was gathering for a bonfire.

She doesn't know who McMahon was with, where she met them or why she'd traveled more than 40 minutes away from home so late. Vangelov said it was out of character.

“Very shocking at least from my understanding from what I've known of Alyssa,” Vangelov said.

Vangelov said McMahon had plans to transfer to Michigan State University and study Pre-Law, but she said on Monday McMahon was at the wrong place at wrong time. She said the fact that a GoFundMe for McMahon's funeral exceeded its $15,000 goal is evidence of how beloved her friend was.

“Life goes on you grow up but she really did make a huge impact on my life. She never deserved anything like this,” Vangelov said.