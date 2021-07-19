Family and friends are mourning the death of a man found dead in Atlas Township and are looking for answers.
The Genesee county sheriff's office revealed last week that Jesse Byars was shot to death between 10 p.m. Saturday July 9 and 5 a.m. the next day.
"We were just really close. I just feel like I lost my other half,” Jen Coudret, Byars' friend said. "It comes as a lot of a shock. I still have trouble believing it's even true. When I was told, when I was called, I thought it was a joke."
The gravity of that moment sank in quickly.
"I tried calling Jesse right after I found out. He didn't answer,” Coudret said.
Coudret said all she has is unanswered questions as she waits for justice for the man she called her best friend.
"The waiting game is the most difficult part. We don't have closure, we have nothing. We have nothing except for the fact that he's gone,” Coudret said.
The biggest question for her is why?
“Why somebody would take him like that. He didn't deserve that. He was always there for everybody. Everybody loved Jesse. Everybody. That's why I don't understand,” Coudret said.
Investigators have ruled Byar's death a homicide and on Friday they appealed to anyone with information to contact them to fit the pieces of what happened together so they can arrest the person responsible.
"I just hope there's justice served for him. For him and his family, and me. And his friends. We all love you and miss you. And I hope whoever took him from us comes forward,” Coudret said.
