A local woman says the charges against the man who killed her friend do not fit the crime.
Late last month, Gene Woods was killed during a fight at a Bay City recovery house.
The man who police say did it is behind bars facing charges of manslaughter, but those who knew Woods say those charges are not enough.
“He had the biggest heart in the world,” said Tiffaney Loll, friend.
Woods was special to Loll. The two had been friends since elementary school.
“Everybody’ll tell you he had the best hugs in the world. Just really kindhearted, always cared. Would do anything for you too,” Loll said.
But Woods wasn’t perfect.
“He had some problems in his past, but none of it was violent. It was his own personal struggles, I would say more than anything. But that never changed who he was,” Loll said.
Woods was trying to turn his life around. That is why he was staying at a recovery house in Bay City. But that’s when Woods got into a fight with his roommate, and Woods died in that fight.
“I just couldn’t believe it. Just kept crying,” Loll said.
Tracy Kanary, 50, was charged with manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.
Loll is frustrated Kanary is not facing tougher charges.
“He strangled him. I feel that is something, oh that’s a personal thing. It’s not like you shot somebody from 200 feet away. To put your arms around somebody like that, that takes a lot to kill somebody,” Loll said. “I think he should’ve known when to stop.”
That is why Loll started an online petition trying to get justice for Woods.
“Trying to just fight on his behalf I think is the best thing I can do for him,” Loll said.
She hopes the Bay County prosecutor will hear her voice.
