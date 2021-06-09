After a 45-hour crime spree came to an end, police said the man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl, sexually assaulting her mother and another woman has been charged on 12 counts.
The Mt. Pleasant community is mourning the life of that young teenager tragically taken too soon.
"Oh my gosh. I thought it was a joke because my friend had told me and I thought he was like trying to play a prank," said Madison Talik, friend of 13-year-old Adrie.
For Madison and her sister Davi, the sudden loss of their close friend was as real as it gets.
"And so, my mom called me crying and I'm like, ‘you're not serious. Like I couldn't believe it,’" Madison said.
Their 13-year-old friend was tragically killed at a home on S. Isabella Road in Isabella County’s Union Township early Sunday morning.
"She was just such a happy person like all of her life. And I don't know, she was so fun to be around, and she always cheered you up," Madison said.
Authorities believe Isaiah Gardenhire sexually assaulted a woman in the home before he stabbed her daughter.
"I feel so bad. Like I could not imagine being assaulted and losing a kid all in one day or night," Madison said.
The Isabella County Prosecutor's Office has charged Gardenhire with 12 felonies including open murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Madison said she met Gardenhire a couple of times when she stopped by to visit Adrie.
"We played ping pong. And he seemed like a normal guy. I would've never imagined that this would happen," she said.
After the initial sexual assault and stabbing, Gardenhire allegedly went to a nearby apartment complex, assaulted a man and sexually assaulted another woman there.
After that, he is accused of carjacking a vehicle and driving it to Flint where he turned himself into police.
As for Madison, she has spent the last few days trying to comprehend her sudden loss. If a court convicts Gardenhire of killing her friend, Madison hopes he never sees the light of day again.
"I hope he gets a life sentence honestly because I don't think he should be out ever," she said.
Gardenhire is in the Isabella County Jail on a $3 million bond. He is due back in court on June 17.
