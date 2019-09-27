It has been five years since the death of Genesee County mother Christina Harris.
Her husband is now facing shocking allegations.
Just a month ago, Jason Harris was charged in his wife’s death. He is accused of poisoning her cereal with a lethal amount of heroin.
Her family is still dealing with the shock that Christina’s death may not have been an accident.
“She was a great mom. She was tenacious, a little bit sassy, but just her favorite times were with her girls,” said Stephany Arnould, Christina’s friend.
Arnould still remembers the pain of losing her friend five years ago.
At the time, Christina’s death was ruled an accident.
But last month, new evidence in the case led to her husband being arrested and charged with her murder.
Prosecutors say the husband, Jason, poisoned his wife’s cereal with a lethal amount of heroin.
“You know, when you hear that she just passed away, it’s just a lot of disbelief,” Arnould said.
Now, Arnould is striving to help Christina’s family in any way she can by starting a fundraiser in her friend’s honor.
She said the money would go towards Christina’s grandparents as they try to gain custody of her two daughters.
“They have a long road ahead of them. They still haven’t been able to have contact with their grandchildren,” Arnould said.
Arnould hopes with support from the community, they can help bring some sense of comfort to this grieving family.
“They’ve been carrying this burden on their own for five years. And I just really want them to feel the love and support that we can show them,” Arnould said.
For those who would like to help out, that fundraiser is taking place on Sunday at noon at Lake Callis in Davison. You can find more information here.
A GoFundMe has also been created to help the family.
