Bay County has lost a devoted member of their community.
“We’ll be remembering terry forever,” Doug Clark said.
72-year-old Terry Watson died from COVID-19.
“So, he was very, very cautious of this virus,” Clark said. “Unfortunately, this virus caught up with him.”
Clark, the current president of the Bay City Fireworks is remembering his friend Watson. He was a former Bay City Police Officer, Bangor Township Supervisor and former president of the fireworks extravaganza.
“He wanted to help people, he was always for his community,” Clark said. “He wanted to make sure Bay County was the best it could be. He started the festival of lights, he saw this in another community and thought it would be great for Bay City, so he brought the festival of lights to Bay City.”
Clark says a big part of Watson’s legacy will always be the fireworks festival. That is where their friendship started decades ago.
Clark says Watson’s role in the planning process changed the game.
“What you see today, what you see behind me, is directly attributed to what Terry Watson did,” Clark said.
Their last encounter was back in August, riding jet skis freely on open Michigan waters.
“He was still trying to live his life the best he could and be cautious obviously,” he said.
After this year’s fireworks were canceled due to COVID, Clark hopes in some way they’ll be able to honor Watson in future firework shows.
“There is without a doubt, there will be a huge tribute for Terry Watson,” Clark said.
