The Evergreen community is mourning the loss of a neighborhood hero who was gunned down at this PetSmart in Flint Township last week.
“Lee Curlee is someone who we would consider a staple of the Evergreen family neighborhood,” Family friend Dante Dorsey said.
43-year-old Curlee was well known and loved in his community.
“He had a lot of respect in our community, he’s loved,” Dorsey said. “The love is tremendous for someone like Lee Curlee because we value people who are solid that solidity. And Lee Curlee stood for that.”
Dante Dorsey grew up with Lee on the southside of Flint and their families remaining close to this day.
“We’d always be at the park together, always be at the school together playing sports,” he said. “For my entire life I could remember Lee Curlee.”
He remembers lee as a hard worker and man of his word. That was always there when he needed him.
“If he said he was going to do something he did it and that was something I could count on,” Dorsey said.
Investigators say Lee had just left the store and was getting into his car when he was shot from a passing vehicle.
Many wonder whether the attack was random or intentional.
“That’s the part I want to know to tell you the truth and it does seem like it probably was not random,” he said.
He leaves behind a wife and children.
“His family didn’t deserve this, and they are hurting over this our community is hurting our neighborhood is hurting,” Dorsey said.
Investigators say they have no new information on the incident and are encouraging any witnesses who have yet to come forward to call the Flint Township Police Department.
