From high school to college and then to the NFL, Charles Rogers was a Saginaw legend.
“He was the guy that set the bar so high here. He got these kids dreaming that you too could be the second pick of the draft if you work hard, out of the city of Saginaw,” said lifelong friend Jeremiah McLaurin.
“He could just pick up anything and be excellent at it. If he chose to play basketball, he would’ve been in the NBA. If he chose to run track, I know for a fact he would’ve won some gold medals,” said friend Stuart Schweigert.
Rodgers died at the age of 38. His mother told reporters that the cause was liver failure.
Schweigert is a Heritage grad and a former Oakland raider, he said he formed a rivalry with Rogers while in high school, going head-to-head in sever sports. The rivalry continued in college on the gridiron with Schweigert at Purdue and Rogers at Michigan State.
The rivalry between the two evolved into a friendship. Schweigert said he even Facetimed with Rogers while he was in the hospital.
“It was tough. It was hard to see him. Because I’ll say it until I’m gone, he was the best natural athlete I’ve ever played against. There isn’t any Stuart Schweigert without Charles Rogers,” Schweigert said.
Rogers won a state football championship for Saginaw High in 1999. While in high school, Rogers played basketball, ran track.
McLaurin said Rogers talent was unmatched.
“You just see long legs galloping like a horse, boom, boom, boom. I said this guy is unbelievable,” McLaurin said.
McLaurin and Rogers’ played at MSU together for two years.
In 2003, Rodgers was the overall second pick in the NFL draft and he was picked by the Detroit Lions.
“Nobody in Saginaw ever do it. My cousin Lemar never went second pick, Draymond Green never went second pick,” McLaurin said.
From there, Rogers’ story took a darker turn.
“He had some struggles with different things, me and him, there’s a lot of parallels. Issues with substance abuse, that’s kind of what he fell victim to,” McLaurin said.
His legacy and talent are what friends and family will truly remember. Many said Rogers paved the way for kids growing up in Saginaw who want to go pro.
“Me wanting to beat him really gave me that drive that allowed me to have such a successful career,” Schweigert said.
“God gave me a legend to come up with for 28 years and I will never forget that,” McLaurin said.
Information on whether there will be a public viewing for Rogers’ funeral hasn’t been released yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.