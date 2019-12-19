The top Miss America contestants will compete for the crown Thursday night, including Miss Michigan Mallory Rivard.
Mallory is a Bay City native and a first-grade teacher at MacGregor Elementary School.
She set the bar high in the competition earlier this week when she claimed the overall interview title and a $1,500 scholarship prize along with it.
“We’re so excited. She’s always been near to my heart, everyone’s heart, because she’s such a personable, special person,” said Tammy Witzgall, close family friend.
Witzgall is hosting a watch party Thursday night at Pierce Road Bar and Grill near the Saginaw Valley State University campus.
“We’ll have quite a crew there I would imagine, not just our internal friends,” Witzgall said.
Witzgall said Mallory won the Miss Michigan competition on her seventh attempt. She believes her story should inspire others to never give up.
“She’s learned a lot about herself, perseverance, be strong, be confident. And if you want something you need to go get it. You need to try and try again,” Witzgall said.
TV5 also spoke to Mallory’s brother Mitchell Rivard, who is part of a large contingent of supporters from Michigan who made the trip to Connecticut to cheer Mallory on.
“She just wanted me to pass along how grateful she is, for all of the support, for everyone that’s gathered, and to our whole community that has just been so incredibly supportive of her throughout this whole tenure that she’s been serving as Miss Michigan thus far,” Mitchell said.
No matter what happens, Witzgall said Mallory is already a winner.
“Whether you’re Miss America, Miss Michigan, or Miss Rivard, we will always cherish you and adore you,” Witzgall said.
