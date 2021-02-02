As restaurants welcome guests back inside dining rooms, many continue to struggle just paying the bills.
But a small challenge among friends is turning into a big movement to support the restaurants of Au Gres.
“I really feel compelled that we need to do something for our area restaurants,” Au Gres Mayor Mike Hoadley said.
He wanted to help local restaurants struggling due to the pandemic and came up with an idea.
“I decided that I would donate my $600 [stimulus check] to a cause to benefit the restaurants and I challenged Dale to do the same,” Hoadley.
Dale Wiltse is the city manager of Au Gres.
“These are our neighbors, our friends, our family that own these establishments and we want to help them as much as we can,” Wiltse said.
The two were wanting to make an even bigger impact so they came up with a plan to purchase gift certificates from area restaurants.
“Mr. Wiltse got real creative with the math and decided we could sell gift certificates, use the proceeds for no sale to buy more gift certificates, and sell more gift certificates,” Hoadley said.
Which would ultimately transpire into three times the original donation amount.
“The money should exceed $40,000 plus in gift certificates and the money goes back to the four restaurants,” Wiltse said.
It was much-needed money for businesses that are truly a staple in the community and have been around for decades like T & C Sports Lounge.
“This is extremely incredible for the community to come together like this and do their part in supporting our restaurants,” said J.R. Stolt, co-owner of T&C.
Stolt has already started restocking his kitchen and even secured extra stock to make sure they could hit the ground running
“Just to have the extra money in the bank accounts, to be prepared to take care of all, that is just a godsend and it means so much to us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.