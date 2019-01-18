Frigid winter temperatures will put furnaces to the test this weekend.
Charles Haertel, owner of Haertel Heating in Bay City, said the best way to stay warm in your home is to make sure to keep the filter clean to increase air flow.
“From a heating standpoint, the equipment works harder,” Haertel said. “Don’t let things pile up around the furnace. Keep the boxes and paper away from it, keep it clear. And on the exterior furnaces, vent out, no longer through a chimney, through plastic pipe. If we do get some snow, don’t let the snow drift get up on the vent or the water heater.”
Debra Dodd with Consumer Energy said weather stripping is super important.
“A half-inch gap between your door and your door jam equals a softball sized hole of air getting through to your house. So, you want to make sure you take care of that,” Dodd said.
Consumes Energy says customers should have a co-alarm in their home to protect them against carbon monoxide poisoning.
“Never ever use a stove or a range to heat your house,” Dodd said.
Heating your house with the stove increases your risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, Dodd said.
If you live close to someone that’s elderly she said to check on them too.
“If you know of elderly neighbors, neighbors who might be ill, or some with small children, just please watch out for each other and make sure everybody is OK,” Dodd said.
The deep freeze can also bring up the chance for frozen pipes.
To avoid frozen pipes, Haertel urges people not to make drastic changes to the temperature on your furnace.
“There’s too much work for that furnace to recover and come back up so dial it down in moderation,” Haertel said.
The winter weather has caused a benefit concert to be postponed. It was scheduled for Sunday at the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.
If you would like a refund you can call the mission at 989-752-6051 ext. 122.
