Studio 23, a Bay City non-profit, is working with the Michigan Sugar Company to put on “Farms of the Great Lakes Bay Region Paint Out.”
“We wanted to connect the artists with the local farms," said Tara Welch, the executive director of Studio 23 said. "So farming is such a huge industry for Bay county, so what better way to connect two different industries together?”
The competition has 16 artists painting one sugar beet farm of their choice out of ten across the region.
“I think maybe my first love of nature, and that’s why I really like painting outside,” Vicki Berry, an artist said. “You can really get a sense of the subtlety of the colors and the light when you’re on location. So I love going out in plein air.”
This competition has a twist, there’s a deadline. The painters had to turn in their pieces by 4 p.m. for a show Sunday.
“Well, I finished the underpainting and I’m starting to go on the overlayer of colors, and I’ve got the structure of the beet truck and the farmhouses in the distance set, so I think I’m making pretty good progress,” Berry said.
There were two other painters at Berry’s site as well, but each piece will be different.
“They are competing for top three prizes that Michigan Sugar will judge them tomorrow morning. So there’s a six hundred dollar first place cash prize, and they wanna definitely look for that perfect landscape and angle,” Welch said.
The paint-out is part of the studio’s larger “Summer Solstice” event to raise awareness and funds for the organization.
(1) comment
It is sad that with all the artistic talent within the TRI-CITY AREA, the efforts at promoting it to the rest of the state consistently fall flat.
