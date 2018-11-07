Ten people, including seven from Saginaw, were charged in conspiring to distribute cocaine.
The indictment alleges the suspects have conspired to traffic cocaine and cocaine base, as known as crack cocaine, since the summer of 2017.
Allegedly more than 500 grams of cocaine was involved.
The suspects were arraigned on Wednesday, Nov. 7:
- Christopher Lawrence Roy, 46-year-old from Detroit
- Demetrius Tyrone Chappell, 48-year-old from Redford Township
- Devitri Deshaune Santos, 40-year-old from Saginaw
- Edward Bryant Jr., 58-year-old from Saginaw
- Kevin Dewayne Shacks, 52-year-old from Saginaw
- Mack Adam McClain, 32-year-old from Saginaw
- Malcolm Dwight Obryan, 60-year-old from Grand Rapids
- Robert Earl Brooks, 46-year-old from Saginaw
- Rodney Duane Obryan, 52-year-old from Saginaw
- Thomas Jamar McKinley, 44-year-old from Saginaw
“We intend to continue to do all we can to ride our community and our neighborhoods of illegal drugs and the violence and dysfunction that accompany them,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “I’d like to thank the entire law enforcement team that worked so hard on this case. This case demonstrates cooperation and teamwork.”
The indictment is the work of FBI agents and officers from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and numerous search warrants throughout Michigan.
“Today’s arrests in metro Saginaw, Grand Rapids, and Detroit highlight the positive impact of collaboration among federal, state, and local law enforcement upon communities throughout Michigan when we use every tool available to combat violent drug trafficking organizations wreaking havoc on our neighborhoods and flooding our communities with dangerous narcotics,” said Timothy R. Slater, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division of the FBI. “Everyone deserves to live in a safe environment free from illicit narcotics and the violence that goes hand-in-hand with these criminal activities. Only concerted collaboration – both among law enforcement and with our community members – will safely return our neighborhoods to the families living their lives in these communities each day."
Slater said the following law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation: the FBI Bay City Resident Agency Mid-Michigan Safe Streets Task Force, DEA, and ATF; the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, Flint Area Narcotics Group, and Western Wayne Narcotics Unit; the Michigan State Police, Bay City Police Department, Saginaw Police Department, and Detroit Police Department; and the Michigan National Guard.
