Medical professionals on the frontlines of the pandemic are once again urging people to take the virus seriously.
“What started as a sprint is now a marathon and we are mentally and emotionally exhausted,” said Christina Hanson, registered nurse.
Hanson works in the Upper Peninsula. She spoke during a virtual press conference put on by National Nurses United. She said the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on nurses everywhere.
“We have lost good RNs due to this pandemic. And I worry what this will do to nursing as a whole,” Hanson said.
She said the number of COVID shifts have gone up with the number of COVID-19 cases.
“Between extra tasks being assigned to us and how long it takes to put on PPE and take it off, our patient load is often unmanageable,” Hanson said.
Hanson said the worst part is watching those who lose their fight with COVID-19.
“We sit in the room and hold their hand while holding a phone or a tablet for their family to say goodbye. While we are honored to be the ones at their side, this takes an emotional toll that will stick with us the rest of our lives,” Hanson said.
Hanson is urging everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
She also said she appreciates everything Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has done to try and flatten the curve.
“I would like to thank that woman from Michigan for taking action to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the face of extreme political backlash. And I hope others follow suit,” Hanson said.
