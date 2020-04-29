They’re helping despite the hazards.
Essential workers are on the front lines and at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“It can be scary. Every day can be a struggle, you just got to stay positive. Reach for the best and do your part,” Qwendolyn said.
Qwendolyn works for a food service, packing lunches for charter schools and retirement homes.
“We are still working to make sure everybody’s fed,” Qwendolyn said.
And Nick works for a local grocery store, something that used to be viewed as a thankless job.
“There’s a lot of high turnover rates in a lot of the grocery companies because they simply don’t pay enough most of the time,” Nick said.
Now, the people making it possible for you to get your milk and bread are considered heroes.
If this was a war, they’d be our soldiers”
“We’re all helping these people. I enjoy helping people and making sure they get what they need.” Nick said.
And Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is looking to return the favor. A shot at free college education after the pandemic, based off the G.I. bill that rewarded our soldiers for serving in World War II.
“Our enemy in this instance is a virus, but our front-line workers are just as heroic,” Whitmer said. “And that’s why it’s important for us to extend some gratitude and some opportunity.”
“I’ve been to school several times and what stops me always is the payment process, something always happens, something always comes up,” Qwen said. “So, I think would be fantastic, I would definitely take advantage of it.”
Qwen wants to become a surgical technician.
The futures for frontliners program might give her a shot.
Nick hopes it might pay off his student loans.
“it’s nice to see something is being given back to people,” Nick said. “Especially when they’ve come to work and they’ve shown themselves that we may not have always thought of is necessary until right now”
