The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is recalling more than 76,000 pounds of frozen catfish products sold by Premium Food USA.
The USDA is classifying this as a Class I Recall and defines it as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."
The frozen catfish were imported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to the United States from March 26, 2018 to March 8, 2019.
The following products are subject to the recall:
- Shahjalal There is no Equal Long Whiskered Fish/AYRE (Sperata oar)
- Shahjalal There is no Equal Wallago/BOAL (Wallago attu)
- Shahjalal There is no Equal Yellowtail Catfish/PANGASH (Pangasius pangasius)
- Shahjalal FRESH WATER FISH BOAL (Wallago attu) (Egg)
- Shahjalal FRESH WATER FISH BATASHI (neotropius acutirostris)
- Shahjalal FRESH WATER FISH AYRE (Sperata aor)
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Bacha) Catfish (Wr), Eutropiichthys vacha
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Bacha) Catfish (Cln), Eutropiichthys vacha
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Gulsha) Gangetic mystus (Cln) Mystus cavasius
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Kajoli) Catfish (Cln) Ailia coila
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Pabda) Pabda Catfish (Wr) Ompek Pabda
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Pabda) Pabda Catfish (Cln) Ompek Pabda
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Shing) Stringing Catfish (CIn) Heteropneustes fossilis
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Magur) Philippine catfish (CIn) Clarias batrachus
- Shahjala Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish Boal (Wallago attu)
- Shahjalal Bangladeshi Fresh Water Fish (Batashi) Indian Potasi (CIn) Neotropius athermoides
These items were shipped to Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.
The USDA said it has not confirmed any reports of adverse reactions from consuming these products.
Consumers who bought these catfish products should not eat them and return them to the original place of purchase or throw them away.
Anyone with food safety questions can visit AskKaren.gov.
