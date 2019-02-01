The dramatic rise in temperatures this weekend is also raising concern about the impact the deep freeze had on Mid-Michigan homes.
While many are looking forward to the warmer temperatures, the expected rapid thaw is presenting a new host of problems.
“Thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Dave Remer, vice president of Remer Plumbing and Heating.
That is how much lighter your bank account could be if pipes burst in your home.
Remer said the rapid warmup could be a big problem if you have a frozen water line.
“When they do unthaw you want to make sure that if you have a broken pipe you’re there or somebody is there and are capable of knowing where to shut the water off,” Remer said.
Remer said there are people out there that may have compromised pipes and they don’t even know it yet.
“There could be things like outdoor sill faucets that are broken. You wouldn’t know until they unthaw. Bathroom groups that you don’t normally use in the house could be frozen,” Remer said.
Remer said the best thing to do to avoid costly repairs is to check all fixtures and faucets in the home and make sure they work. If water isn’t flowing like it should, odds are you have a frosty pipe that will drop water when temperatures rise.
“There’s not a lot you can do with them, but this weekend with the thaw, be prepared and know where to shut your water off if you need to,” Remer said.
