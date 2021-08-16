Several brands of frozen shrimp have been recalled after a salmonella outbreak was linked to the product.
The CDC expanded the recall to include the following brands on Monday, Aug. 16:
- 365
- Ahold
- Big River
- Censea
- Chicken of the Sea
- CWNO
- First Street
- Food Lion
- Hannaford
- Harbor Banks
- Honest Catch
- HOS
- Meijer
- Nature’s Promise
- Open Acres
- Sandbar
- Sea Cove
- Waterfront Bistro
- Wellsley Farms
- WFNO
The shrimp was distributed from November 2020 to May 2021, but may have been sold in stores more recently.
The CDC said nine people have gotten sick and three people have been hospitalized.
