“These kids are the ones suffering. And adults need to start standing up for these kids,” said Jayme McElvaney.
She is the founder of the Let Them Play movement in Michigan, which supports kids being allowed to safely participate in sports and extracurricular activities during the pandemic.
Months ago, she started a Facebook group that now has around 19,000 members. That group is organizing a rally for kid’s rights, that will take place in Lansing on Friday.
“We know that they have no concern for the mental health of these kids and that’s what this rally is more focused on,” McElvaney said. “Their mental health is at a breaking point. We need to get kids back in school and living again.”
She says she knows the coronavirus is serious and protocols are necessary to try and keep people safe, but she cites data from the Michigan High School Athletic Association that shows sporting events this fall had minimal impact in spreading the coronavirus among players, their families and even fans in the stands.
So, she doesn’t understand why kids aren’t allowed to continue extracurricular activities.
“We did our part,” she said. “We followed all of their rules. We have Ohio and Indiana moving forward with fall sports and they didn’t even wear masks.”
In Freeland, the football team was preparing to play in a regional championship game when the health department paused the fall sports season in mid-November.
Now, players, coaches, and parents in the community plan on attending Friday’s rally.
“I took my last personal day that I have of the year,” said Freeland Head Coach Kevin Townsend. “When my quarterback decides that he’s going to go and now a few other boys are planning on going, that was one of those things where I felt like I had to go.”
He says he can see the change in kids’ demeanor during the pandemic, and worries about what the long term effects of the shutdown will have on kids’ mental health.
“My wife works in the hospital. She sees it,” Townsend said. “Obviously, she’s not legally allowed to tell me certain things and stuff but when she comes home and says we had a 12-year-old suicide attempt last night we had a 13-year-old suicide attempt last night. These kids are sitting at home by themselves all day.”
Friday’s Let them Play rally starts at 3pm in front of the capitol building and will go until it gets dark.
