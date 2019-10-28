You could say James Atkinson is a die hard Detroit Red Wings fan.
“My entire life, since I was 7 years old,” he said.
He drove 5 hours roundtrip to attend Sunday’s home game at Little Caesers Arena against the St. Louis Blues.
“This was our first game going to the new arena because we live so far away,” Atkinson said.
It's been a tough start to the season for the Wings, winning just three out of 11 games.
It's led some fans to question coach Jeff Blashill, including Atkinson who decided to display his frustration.
“I just made a homemade poster for the back of my jersey where the name stitching goes,” he said. “I had 'Fire Jeff.' We had a rough start this year and lost 7 games in a row. It was just a disgruntled fan expressing my grain of salt that I have.”
But when he arrived things didn't go so well.
“I was approached by a security guard and she said I had to remove the poster from my back because this is a family facility and the content is offensive,” he said.
Atkinson is hardly the first fan to use his attire to call for change.
In the late 2000s Detroit Lions games were flooded with fans calling for the firing of General Manager Matt Millen, spurring what is now known as the "Fire Millen" movement.
Atkinson said ultimately, he didn't want any trouble. He removed the poster and continued to enjoy the game.
But he's still confused as to why it happened in the first place.
“I know freedom of speech is limited and we can't just say whatever we want, but I don’t think what I had on the back of my jersey was offensive.”
