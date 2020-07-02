It’s been over a month since catastrophic floods hit Gladwin County, and like many affected in the area, Amy Haines wants answers.
“It’s time to rebuild and we need help,” Haines said.
She lives in Tobacco Township, between Edenville and Beaverton, and says her home is one of the fortunate ones on her street.
Only her basement was ruined by the flood, but her neighbors’ homes and many others on her street were destroyed.
She says they can’t start rebuilding without the funds necessary to do it. And that’s why Haines is making this plea to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“It’s time for the money to come in so that we can get lives back to normal,” she said.
Bob North is the director of Gladwin County’s Office of Emergency Management. We asked North if there were any developments in getting federal aid to Gladwin County.
“No we don’t know,” he said. “We’ve got multiple steps that need to take place. The governor signed the declaration to send it up to Washington. There are several layers and steps that have to be approved there. And we’re waiting for that to take place.”
North says he’s been told it’ll likely be two to three months before federal aid gets approved. But there’s no official deadline for a deal to get done.
