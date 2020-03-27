Aggravation looms over thousands of people across the state as they scramble to file for unemployment.
"I’ve been trying to get through for four days now, trying on their phone lines," resident Paul Shaw said.
An unprecedented number of Michiganders are filing claims for unemployment benefits amid fallout from jobs lost due to COVID-19.
“We get their frustration, we’re not dismissing any of that trust me,” said Kimberly Berry, deputy director of Unemployment Insurance Agency.
She says in the past week there have been almost 130,000 people applying.
“We have hundreds of thousands of people trying to file and get in a claim at the same time every hour,” Berry said.
She says there is more people filing now than in the great recession where they had just under 80,000 people file in January 2009.
Berry says they are working on the issues, adding extra bandwidth and staff.
"The states I.T. system is working around the clock to help the platform move faster,” she said. “And add additional servers. We’re also looking to staff up."
There are some things people can do to get through this like logging in during off peak times from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and using patience when on the UIA website.
Berry says they have also extended the period people have to file a claim but unfortunately, she says it still might take people a few days to file.
"I think once we get past the initial filing, I think it’ll give us a little bit of a breather,” she said.
Resident Chrissy Harris said, "I actually cried too because I’m getting so frustrated. Afraid I’m not going to get through.”
