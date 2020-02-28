Rising water means flooding and erosion concerns for people living near the shoreline and here in Caseville we've got residents who say, this is a big problem.
"It's out of control," one resident said.
"Scary,” another resident said. “I'm worried about it."
The Shaws are a retired couple who are keeping their eyes on the tide.
"It's getting closer and closer all the time," Shirley Shaw said. "I want to try to stop the erosion."
They want to block the waves with whatever they can but there's a problem, permits.
"We own the property in the water, why can't I just put some big stones in there without being bothered for a permit?" Richard Shaw said.
Joe Bulatow, another Caseville homeowner, has the same question.
"I'd like to dump more riffraff up front there,” Joe said. “But I really don't know if I can do it, if they're going to allow me to do it."
They and other residents were seeking answers at Friday's informational meeting about the erosion hosted by Huron County Emergency Management. The room was packed.
And some of the advice?
"Stay in touch with weather information and monitor local changes that can produce unexpected rises above what's already happening," Bryan Tilley from the National Weather Service said.
Joe and the Shaws both walking away feeling washed out.
"We're going to get no help from the army core of engineers,” Joe said. “Make sure you get a permit is the only thing I’ve gotten here."
