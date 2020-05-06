Sheer desperation. A TV5 viewer called the unemployment insurance agency more than 200 times in less than an hour.
And still couldn’t get through.
“Obviously that’s a ton of calls, but it shows some of the frustration people are going through understandably, but we only have a certain number of people to take those calls,” said Kimberly Berry.
Berry is the deputy director of the UIA.
She says they’re constantly adding staffing and are working more than 12-hour shifts but even then, some of our viewers who got through to file claims haven’t gotten a dime.
“We’ve got some people who filed on March 22 who still haven’t received anything— in those instances they may have a non-monetary issue out there. Which means they have something else that won’t allow the payment to go straight through. We’ve added a dedicated team to look at that class of people—
“So, if I’m one of those people should I just sit tight?” she said “Should I still call? If you haven’t received heard from us, we know it’s there, we know you exist. We have your information, we hear you, just be a little bit more patient because we’re working aggressively to get those done.”
And extra calls about where you’re at in the process slow the overwhelmed system down even more.
“It’s got to be hard just to be patient especially if you haven’t had any money except for your stimulus,” Berry said. “Absolutely my point was once they successfully submitted their claim, we’re literally processing it. So, we’re getting info from the employer and the claimant.”
You can try online but viewers are still having problems, like chats timing out before talking to anyone.
Is there a specific reason it’s got this time out feature? Is it just not enough people are available?
“It depends on when they contacted us,” Berry said. “We’ve paid over 2.3 billion dollars so we’re talking to some people who got through. It is loaded, it has a lot of people in there. But at a certain time we have to cut it off because we’ll never reach everybody in that same segment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.