The Ferris State Public Relations Student Society of America (PPSSA) has canceled plans to have Rachel Dolezal speak about the importance of African history.
You may remember Dolezal, who is white, became infamous for saying she identifies as black after serving as the head of the NAACP in Spokane, Washington.
The Ferris State PPSSA said Dolezal was scheduled to speak in March about the importance of African history for modern society.
A screening of her documentary, The Rachel Divide, was also supposed to be shown prior to the event.
But after people expressed concerns, the Ferris State PPSA posted the following message on Facebook.
Dear Ferris Community:
We failed. We’re deeply sorry for the pain and hurt we’ve caused by inviting Rachel Dolezal to our campus. We’ve heard you. Effective immediately the Rachel Dolezal event is canceled. We’re evaluating how we arrived here and how we can move forward with respect to the core values of our University.
TV5 has reached out to Ferris State University for their comment, and are waiting to hear back.
