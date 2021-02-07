The Flint Township Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing man.
Daniel Alan Vaughn, 34, was last seen on the night of Feb. 4 at his residence in the 1100 block of River Forrest Dr.
Vaughn was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, Timberland boots, and dark jeans. He is 165 pounds and six foot according to the FTPD.
Vaughn is considered endangered and was in a silver 2017 Ford Fusion on Feb. 4.
FTPD is asking anyone with information to call 810-600-3250 or 1-800-422-5245.
