Authorities are searching for a fugitive believed to be in the Bay City area after he failed to obey a court order.
Police said Chad Allen Monroe, 39, failed to obey a court order and did not return to jail after a doctor's appointment on April 30.
He was originally charged with aggravated stalking.
Monroe is 6 feet 1 inch, weighs 175 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair with brown eyes.
Crimes Stoppers of Bay County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
