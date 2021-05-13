Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard arrested poster
(Source: Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County)

Police have arrested a suspect who was considered armed and dangerous.

Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard, 45, is wanted for attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, strangulation, and habitual offender.

He was out on bond for felonious assault before police were searching for him.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.