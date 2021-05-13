Police have arrested a suspect who was considered armed and dangerous.
Nathaniel Jermaine Ballard, 45, is wanted for attempted murder, two counts of domestic violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, strangulation, and habitual offender.
He was out on bond for felonious assault before police were searching for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.