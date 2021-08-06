A fugitive was lodged in jail after multiple officers responded to a situation in Bay City.
On Aug. 5 at 5:47 p.m., officers from the Bay City Public Safety Department Safe Streets Task Force were in the area of Harrison Street and 41st Street.
Officers saw a 29-year-old Bay City man who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, standing outside of a residence in the 1200 block of Harrison Street.
When police approached him, he ran into the house, according to the Bay City Public Safety Department. Bay City officers got a search warrant and requested help from Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team.
A negotiator with the MSP Support Team contacted the wanted man by telephone and convinced him to surrender. He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Bay County Jail.
