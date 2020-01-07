Kory Lamaire
Source: Crime Stoppers

Officials are searching for a man who cut off his tether and absconded probation.

Kory Frederick Lemaire was serving five years’ probation for two counts of breaking and entering with intent and two counts of weapons possession by a felon. He was sentenced back in 2017 and was given probation with participation in drug court.

According to Saginaw County Crime Stoppers, on December 9, 2019, Lamaire cut his tether and absconded probation.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Crime Stoppers is offer up to $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-422-JAIL.

