A man accused of raping a child in Detroit over a decade ago has been arrested in Mexico.
Corey Gaston is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl back in 2007.
He was arrested on an unrelated charge by Mexican authorities on Sept. 18.
Authorities said Gaston was using an alias and said he’d been in the country for about a month.
The U.S. Marshall for the Eastern District of Michigan announced Thursday, Oct. 3 that Gaston is being sent back to Detroit to face charges.
“There’s no limit on how far we would go to bring somebody to stand trial for the crimes that they’re accused of,” said Asst. Chief David Levalley with the Detroit Police.
Gaston reportedly arrived back in the U.S. on Thursday.
He is being held in Chicago.
Authorities say extradition to Detroit could take up to a month.
