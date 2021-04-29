Two fugitives wanted in connection with a missing person investigation have been located and arrested.
Officers were searching for 22-year-old Selena Johnson and 33-year-old Devin Sayles after Craig Myott’s disappearance last May. Flint Police started searching for Myott in June 2020.
Johnson is charged with tampering of evidence in a criminal case, gang membership felonies, lying to a peace officer in a violent crime investigation and witnesses of bribing, intimidating, and interfering in a criminal case.
Sayles is charged with first-degree murder, gang membership felonies, tampering with evidence in a criminal case, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of felony firearm which is a second offense.
Cory Rolland, 31, was already arraigned on four counts of felony firearm, first-degree murder, tampering with evidence in a criminal case, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, gang membership felonies and witnesses of bribing, intimidating, and interfering in a criminal case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.