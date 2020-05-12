A fund has been created to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
The Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund has $1.5 million in grants and loans for small businesses hurting from the economic impact of the coronavirus.
“As Michigan begins to focus on economic recovery efforts across the state, it is critical that we make sure support and relief are accessible for all entrepreneurs and small businesses in need,” said LeTasha Peebles, grant manager for the MEDC. “We’re grateful for the partnership of Michigan Women Forward in supporting this fund, which will play a key role in ensuring every member of our state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has the tools and support they need to recover from this crisis.”
The fund offers recovery grants between $1,000 and $5,000 and microloans between $5,000 and $10,000.
About 150 businesses are expected to benefit from the fund.
The money can be used to support small businesses in managing expenses through the recovery phase, including rent, payroll, and inventory, due to the significant economic impacts of COVID-19.
Candidates will be prioritized based on a few criteria, but not limited to:
- Being located in a disadvantaged area within a U.S. Small Business Administration designated HubZone or Opportunity Zone;
- Demonstrating status as a low- to moderate-income borrower;
- And qualifying as a diverse business that can demonstrate ownership by underrepresented groups including, but not limited to, veterans, minorities and low-income men and women.
For more information or to apply click here.
