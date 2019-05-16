The House Appropriations Committee introduced legislation fulfilling President Donald Trump’s request for $75.3 million dollars for the Army Corps of Engineers. The money will go towards building a second freighter-sized lock at the Soo Locks.
President Trump made the request when he released his annual budget proposal in March.
The funding is included in larger legislation funding the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Energy for the 2020 fiscal year beginning in Oct.
The House Appropriations Committee is expected to consider the bill next week. If approved, it could them come up before the House later.
Congressman John Moolenaar is a member of the House Appropriations Committee, which decides funding for federal departments, programs, and projects.
He strongly advocated for Soo Locks construction to be included in this bill with his colleagues on the committee and successfully gained their support for it.
“Construction of a new lock at the Soo Locks is funded in legislation for the first time in decades. This will create jobs and help shipping on the Great Lakes,” Moolenaar said. “I worked hard on the Appropriations Committee to make sure Soo Locks funding was included in the legislation and will continue to advocate for it as it moves forward.”
Congressman Moolenaar was one of three members who convinced President Trump to support building a new lock at the Soo. Since that conversation started in April 2018, the Trump administration has supported construction of a new lock and the project is moving ahead after decades of inaction.
