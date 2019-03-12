A local woman has provided people with special needs a night to remember.
She has held a special prom for the past two years, but this year’s event might be in jeopardy.
“I guarantee you’ll need some Kleenex. Every year I tell myself I’m not gonna cry and I cry every single time,” said Crystal Brown, founder of Saginaw’s Prom in the City.
The event gives people with special needs of all ages a night to feel like kings and queens.
“These kids get out there and they enjoy themselves. They get out there with no worry whatsoever. Whenever the music starts they’re out there and dancing,” Brown said.
The event was founded through love.
“Her name is Quavonda. We call her baby,” Brown said. “Everybody that comes in contact with her loves her. She has a big heart.”
Quavonda is Brown’s niece. She has down syndrome.
The idea for the prom all started through a commercial.
“A Party City commercial came on and they were dancing and had all the balloons and she was like, ‘I want to go there.’ I said, ‘you want to go to prom?’ ‘Yeah,’” Brown said.
So Brown worked to make it happen. The past two Proms in the City have been free and provided participants with haircuts, make up and clothes.
“The event was huge. A huge success,” Brown said.
The problem with huge success is they need a huge venue to fit everyone. They are striving for the Dow Event Center, but they need between $4,000 and $6,000. Brown said they are at $2,000.
“First case scenario, the participants have to pay. Which normally the event is free. They would have to pay $15 per ticket. Or if we can’t come near to that budget, unfortunately we won’t be able to have it this year,” Brown said. “I would be crushed.”
The plan is for the Prom in the City to take place May 4. They need donations to make it happen. You can donate here.
