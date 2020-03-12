A local lawmaker has helped get funding to stop high waters around the USS Edson.
State Representative Brian Elder announced Thursday the Michigan legislature is providing $200,000 to build a seawall for the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum and the Edson.
The wall is to help protect the naval ship from high waters in the Saginaw River.
“With this funding, an important cultural enrichment site and source of historical pride will be able to open its doors without worrying about being stranded in the middle of the Saginaw River,” said Elder.
The record water levels in the river caused issue from the museum forcing staff to reduce hours, cancel events and reduce available parking for visitors.
