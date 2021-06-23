The Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association is holding a fundraiser for a retired K9 to help pay for future medical bills.
Retired K9 Canjo will need to have rehab and possibly a second surgery in the future. The association is trying to raise money to pay for it.
Canjo’s previous medical bills were paid for by the SVPCA’s retirement fund, personal funds, and donations.
Police K9’s do not get retirement medical insurance like humans because K9’s are classified as equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.