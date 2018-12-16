A family and community came together to honor the life of Xavier Escamilla who sadly lost his battle to leukemia last weekend.
>>Read more: Mother of boy who died from cancer speaks about his courageous<<
TV5 introduced you to Xavier two years ago and Sunday afternoon friends and family held a fundraiser at the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center.
The event was full of carnival games, painting, baked goods, an auction, and much more to help raise funds for medical and funeral expenses for Xavier.
