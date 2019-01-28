When a deadly car crash took the life of 45-year-old Stan Dulaney, it not only left a hole within his family, but that of the Auburn community.
Now the community is hoping to ease the family’s pain through fundraising.
“In an unfortunate event like this, it’s just something that we want to do,” said O’s Pub and Grill owner Marc Owczarzak.
Owczarzak said the restaurant is not only donating a portion of Sunday’s profits to the family, but also hosting a trivia fundraiser and silent auction at the dance studio next door.
“Marc’s always been amazing to us, and I’m glad he was willing to do this for us,” said Drew Dulaney, Stan’s son.
Since his father’s death Drew has received no shortage of support from those like Owczarzak, who said the family was in need of fundraising for the other family members who survived the crash.
“Stan did not have life insurance, in the tragic event that he had. And there’s a bunch of costs that go along with that as well as a bunch of medical expenses they had. So, this is just one way of trying to help him get his family back on their feet after all this,” Owczarzak said.
And for Drew, it’s a kindness that will last with him for a long time, along with the memory of his father’s death.
“In the weeks after my father’s passing I read countless stories of families hurt by this story of tragedy, and I know that there’s no way to stop it because people are people, and they’re going to do what they’re going to do. But, just use caution and remember that your actions do affect more than just yourself,” Drew said.
