Fundraiser held for Lapeer Co. Deputy fighting kidney disease

The family of a local deputy is asking for help from the community.
Lapeer County Deputy Shanin Beall is suffering from an incurable kidney disease that restricts the organ's ability to filter waste from the blood.
Currently, Beall is in stage five of the disease. She was diagnosed back in 2016.
On Sunday, Oct. 13, family and friends hosted a fundraiser for medical costs and hopes of finding a suitable kidney donor.
“Little by little my health’s declining and now I recently started dialysis,” Beall said. “It’s hard but I’m adjusting. I have O positive blood so I’m looking for anyone with O positive, negative, it doesn’t matter.”
The benefit was sponsored by the Wild Pigs Motorcycle Club and members from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
