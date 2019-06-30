Last August TV5 introduced you to a young musical virtuoso from Saginaw who beat out hundreds to get into the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy.
Now as he gears up for the next school year, tuition to go back for another year is a little too costly for him and his family.
But that’s why the local music community came together to help him reach his dream.
At 15-years-old, Daniel Weirauch is already one accomplished musician.
He can play at least eight different instruments, has a talented singing voice, and can pretty much play any song by ear in just a few minutes.
“It’s awesome, he just picks something up and starts right away,” said Tricia, Daniel’s mother.
Tricia said she was more surprised than anyone to discover her son’s talent for music six years ago.
But that didn’t stop her from doing all she could to support him, especially when he got accepted into the esteemed Interlochen Arts Academy.
“It’s music paradise,” Daniel said.
Daniel’s sophomore year at Interlochen just wrapped up this spring and he absolutely loved it.
However, the cost of tuition to go back was simply too great for him and his mother to take on alone.
That is until they decided to ask for a little help.
“My mom had the idea of having a music festival and I thought ‘OK, we could try,’ but I didn’t know that it would turn out to be what it is,” Daniel said.
The result was a packed festival at Lakefield Park in St. Charles where bands from all over Saginaw County came to support Daniel through fundraising and a silent auction.
That includes Saginaw’s own Major Chord for Minors program, where Daniel developed his skills into what they are now, all in the hopes of continuing his musical education at Interlochen.
“You’re with tons of other musicians who are the same as you, like they’re all talented in different ways and like you learn from them and grow from them and you’re on this journey with them together,” Daniel said.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to help Daniel achieve his dreams can visit his website.
